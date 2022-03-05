India loses a staggering $80 billion foreign exchange due to students opting to study abroad

Indian students going abroad for studies cost approximately $80 billion foreign exchange, which broadly equals forex received by way of NRI remittances annually. This is a staggering figure spent by about 11 lakh students who go abroad for higher studies.

This figure is only growing year after year and unlike in the past, many students have started going abroad for studies even after their schooling. One of the reasons is said to be the rot that has set in the Indian educational system due to mushrooming of institutions and deteriorating standards

Very high cost of paid seats and corruption in professional colleges is yet another reason. Most of the private colleges are owned by politicians or their associates and hence fair play cannot be expected.

India has almost 1000 universities, to be precise 993 -- a record of the sorts. But a handful of them only are good like some IITS, IIMs, IISc, AIIMS and TIFR.