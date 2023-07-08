India: Lung disease turns Budhpura into 'village of widows'

Jumma Bai, a 40-year-old widow, holds a hammer and chisel as she makes her way to the mining site.

She works at a mine that took away the life of her husband two decades ago. Each day, she is joined by three of her daughters and other widowed women who work alongside her.

Their heads are covered with the loose ends of their saris as they strike huge stones with hammers, inhaling the fine silica dust that fills the surrounding air.

With their bare hands, they carve and break sandstones for nearly ten hours a day.