India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations, civilian prisoners

India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations that cannot be attacked in case of an escalation in hostilities, as part of an annual ritual between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The lists of nuclear installation and facilities were exchanged as per the provisions of the Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, signed on 31 December 1988 and ratified on 27 January 1991.

According to this agreement, both countries have to inform each other of the nuclear facilities.

"Pursuant to the agreement, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday," the Pakistan Foreign Office said in the statement.

Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also handed over their list of nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The exchange comes amid strain in ties between the two countries over the Kashmir issue as well as cross-border terrorism.

This practice of exchanging lists has continued since 1992.

The two countries also exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad.

Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1.

India shared lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen currently in Indian custody. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians.

The government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats from Pakistan's custody.

In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and two Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan.

Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 30 fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners in Pakistan's custody, who are believed to be Indian.

(With agencies' inputs)