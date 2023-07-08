India raises concerns over EU's carbon tax, deforestation regulation in WTO meeting

A number of countries, including India, Russia, and Brazil, have flagged concerns over European Union's (EU) carbon tax and deforestation regulation in a meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva, stating that these measures would affect their industries, an official said on Friday.

These countries raised the issues in a two-day meeting of the WTO's Council for Trade in Goods, which concluded on July 7 in Geneva.

On EU's deforestation regulation, India said that the agriculture sector in developing countries is a key driver for employment as well as economic well-being for a large part of the population and it was unfortunate that the EU is making policy choices, which “directly harmed” economic interests of these socio-economic groups, the Geneva-based trade official said.

The EU's regulation will enter into application on December 29, 2024, with an additional six months flexibility for small enterprises.