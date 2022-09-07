India ranking worst in South Asia in terms of number of ‘working poor’ an alarming situation

‘Working poverty’ has become a serious concern in Asia and the Pacific region since a majority of the workforce here do not receive sufficient wages from their employers. Among the South Asian countries, the situation in this regard is the worst in India, which is also the case when we look at countries worldwide which are off track on several counts including health and social security coverage.

Denied decent work opportunities and highly vulnerable to systemic shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic or economic downturns, workers in Asia and the Pacific are under great pressure, says a new report by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The report titled ‘The 2022 Social Outlook for Asia and the Pacific: The Workforce We Need’, released at the seventh session of the UN Committee on Social Development, meeting to discuss regional strategies for building a healthy, protected and productive workforce, says that the region’s workforce remains ill-equipped to respond to the ongoing and emerging mega trends of climate change, aging societies and digitalisation.

Two-thirds of the workforce, or 1.4 billion people, are employed informally and as a result, half of it is surviving on less than $5.50 a day, it says. Far-reaching consequences have already resulted in the labour productivity across Asia and the Pacific to fall below the global average, as sustainable livelihoods remain out of reach for millions, the ESCAP report warns.

Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of affordable health care and social protection contributed to pushing 243 million people into poverty.

The report says it was high time to renew social contract through decent work, universal healthcare and social protection.

This has a great relevance for India where over 70 per cent of the workforce is in dire poverty. The report talks about existing high level of inequality in the region, which is widening in many countries including India.