India ranks a low 85 with score of 40 on Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index

Countries experiencing armed conflict or authoritarianism tend to earn the lowest scores, including Venezuela, Yemen, North Korea, Afghanistan, Libya, Equatorial Guinea and Turkmenistan.

Since 2012, 23 countries have significantly declined on the CPI – including advanced economies such as Australia (73), Canada (74) and the United States (67), the latter dropping out of the top 25 countries on the Index for the first time.

Even among democracies, the last decade has seen backsliding on both anti-corruption efforts and human rights. Poland’s civil liberties score declined and its CPI score dropped to 56, as its government cracked down on activists through insult laws and severely limited media freedom.

“The perception index is based on impressionist surveys. It has always been criticised for that. However, there are problems which exist in India which regards to respect for freedoms and human rights guaranteed by the Constitution and how corruption is affecting the realisation of these rights,” said Venkatesh Nayak, human rights activist. He also reviewed the India-specific document for Transparency International.

The current Indian government has diluted the anti-corruption law as a result of which it has become difficult to even investigate cases of corruption, pointed out Nayak, unless they are trap cases without the permission or sanction of the government. The Lokpal at the central level has turned out to be a dud, he said.

“The numbers of cases that are going to Lokpal are progressively coming down year after year. Ever since its inception, not a single case has reached the prosecution level and it is opaque about the status of the complaints it is looking into. It doesn’t show much promise into tackling corruption as far as India is concerned. Even lesser details are known about the functioning of the Lokayuktas in the states and only 21 states have Lokayukta,” underscored Nayak.