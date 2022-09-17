India records 5,700 new COVID-19 cases

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the health ministry said.



An increase of 100 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 1.74 per cent, according to the health ministry.