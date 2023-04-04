India rejects renaming of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, calls them"invented names"

India has rejected China renaming 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh and has asserted that the state has "been" and will "always be" an integral part of India.

Terming the renamed places as the "invented names" India has said, "Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality."

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Sunday released the standardised names of 11 places for Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet" per regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet.

The official names of the 11 places were released on Sunday by the ministry, which also gave precise coordinates, including two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks and two rivers and listed the category of places' names and their subordinate administrative districts, state-run Global Times reported on Monday, thereby trying to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the LAC.