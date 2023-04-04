India rejects renaming of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, calls them"invented names"
Terming the renamed places as the "invented names" India has said, "Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India
India has rejected China renaming 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh and has asserted that the state has "been" and will "always be" an integral part of India.
Terming the renamed places as the "invented names" India has said, "Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality."
China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Sunday released the standardised names of 11 places for Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet" per regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet.
The official names of the 11 places were released on Sunday by the ministry, which also gave precise coordinates, including two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks and two rivers and listed the category of places' names and their subordinate administrative districts, state-run Global Times reported on Monday, thereby trying to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the LAC.
The Global Times, which is part of the ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece People's Daily group of publications, quoted Chinese experts as saying that the announcement of names is a legitimate move and China's sovereign right to standardise the geographical names.
The first set of names was announced by China in 2017 days after the Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. China was sharply critical of the Tibetan spiritual leader's visit.
The Dalai Lama fled from Tibet through Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and sought refuge in India in 1959 after China took military control of the Himalayan region in 1950.
