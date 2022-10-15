India reports 2,430 new COVID-19 cases

With 2,430 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,46,26,427, while the active cases have increased to 26,618, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.



The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,28,874 with 17 fatalities, which includes 9 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.



The active cases comprises 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.76 per cent, the health ministry said.