India reports nearly 5,000 fresh Covid cases

With 4,912 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of cases rose to 4,45,63,337, while the active cases declined to 44,436, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.



The death toll has climbed to 5,28,487 with 38 fatalities, which include 19 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The 19 fatalities reported in 24 hours include two each from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Karnataka.