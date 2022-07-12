India set to be most populated nation on earth next year, but is it ready to deal with ensuing challenges?

World Population Prospects 2022 has revealed that India ran faster than expected in the population race and is set to become the largest populated country in the world in 2023, four years ahead than estimated in 2019. This brings unprecedented challenges which need to be converted into demographic advantage with planning and action at war footing, or else the nation will land into perilous conditions.

The report by the Population Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs has been produced following a major upgrade of the entire process of estimates. It included, for the first time, estimates and projections by single year of age and by one-year time interval – the so-called “1x1’ data configuration instead of the “5x5” layout employed previously. This was done to respond to the growing demand for annual population data to assess progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS).

The implication of the data is that the world in general and India in particular will be in greater need to respond to this new data that far exceeds all earlier estimates.

Now, November 15, 2022 is predicted to be the day that the global population reaches 8 billion, 8.5 billion in 2030, and 9.7 billion in 2050, before reaching a peak of around 10.4 billion during 2080s and remain at that level until 2100.

Obviously, COVID, conflict and climate crises that are jeopardizing the global goals and creating new crises of food, fuel, and finance are most likely to be exacerbated by the burden of population. The world is already moving backwards on eliminating hunger and malnutrition, and the prospect of India to be housing the largest number of poor demands urgent attention.

In 2022, the two most populous regions were both in Asia: Eastern and South-Eastern Asia with 2.3 billion people (29 per cent of the global population), and Central and Southern Asia with 2.1 billion (26 per cent).

China and India, with more than 1.4 billion each, accounted for most of the population in these two regions.

India is in an unenviable position since it accounts for only 2.4 per cent of the total world surface area while housing over 17.7 per cent population. It goes without saying that the country will need to cater to the needs of the largest number of people in the world from the next year itself.