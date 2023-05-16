India slams UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues for his criticism of holding G20 meet in J&K

India on Tuesday strongly rejected as "baseless and unwarranted" UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues Fernand de Varennes' statement objecting to holding a G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir alleging human rights violations there, and attacked him for acting "irresponsibly to politicise this issue".

Permanent Mission of India in Geneva also asserted that India as G20 president has the prerogative to host its meetings in any part of the country.

In his statement, Fernand de Varennes alleged that holding a G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir while "massive human rights violations are ongoing is lending support to attempts by India to normalise the brutal and repressive denial of democratic and other rights of Kashmiri Muslims and minorities".