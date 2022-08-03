India staring at grave foodgrain crisis in coming months

The foodgrain crisis is set to further aggravate in India. Earlier, heatwave conditions had impacted the wheat crop, leading to reduced production and procurement – prompting the Centre to enforce a wheat export ban on May 13 – and now, deficit rainfall has caused a decline in rice cultivation by about 13 per cent so far.

The shrinkage in rice cultivation area to the smallest in about three years is ominous at a time when the country is grappling with soaring food prices and inflation. A large part of the country, including West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which account for a quarter of India’s rice production, has been hit by the deficit in rainfall.

Any decline in rice production would lead to a setback in the availability of foodgrain in the country at affordable prices, both in India and the world, since India is presently the biggest exporter of rice, accounting for about 40 per cent of the global rice trade.

It should be noted that the government’s wheat procurement till May 14, just after the wheat export ban on May 13, reached 18 million tonnes, which was 36.7 million tonne lower compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The target was then revised to 19.5 million tonnes from 44.4 million tonne for the year 2022-23. The procurement was down by 53 per cent to 182 lakh tonnes by May 24.

Total wheat production was officially projected in May to be 106.41 million tonnes, registering a 4.41 per cent decline. It triggered the price of wheat to reach a record high in India despite the export ban, selling at Rs 23,547 per tonne in the local domestic market by July end, up by about 12 per cent compared to May, just before the export ban was imposed.