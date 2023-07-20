India submits report to Nepal on Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line

India has submitted a final location survey report of the cross-border Raxaul-Kathmandu railway line to Nepal for for its review and consideration.

The development comes at a time when authorities in Beijing are also preparing a detailed feasibility study of a railway line which will link the Chinese border city of Kerung with Kathmandu.

The final location survey which was prepared by India’s Konkan Railway Corporation Limited was handed over to the government of Nepal last week via the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transportation.

Rohit Kumar Bisural, the Director General of Nepal's Department of Railways, told IANS that they are currently examining the Indian report.