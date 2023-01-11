India successfully test-fires SRBM Prithvi-II

A successful night-time test of Agni-5 nuclear capable ballistic missile, capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with very high degree of accuracy, was carried out in December last year.



The test was also carried out in Odisha and the range of the missile can be further increased based on the results of the testing.



The test of Agni 5 was carried out to ensure new equipment and more advanced technology in the missile. The tested Agni-5 ballistic missile was lighter one than before.