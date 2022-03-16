India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: WH

India taking up Russia's offer of discounted crude oil would not be a violation of American sanctions, the White House has said.

"Our message to any country continues to be that abide by the sanctions that we have put in place and recommended," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday.

Asked about a report on the possibility that India could take up the Russian offer of discounted crude oil, Psaki said, "I don't believe this would be violating that (sanctions)."