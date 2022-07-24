India to set up joint theatre commands of tri-services, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the Centre has decided to set up joint theatre commands of the tri-services to enhance coordination among the armed forces.

The defence minister also reiterated that the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) was, is and shall always remain an integral part of India, while speaking at the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ event in Jammu.

"Keeping in view (joint operations as seen in Operation Vijay in Kargil), we have decided to set up joint theatre commands (in the country)," Singh said.

"We are committed to the resolution passed in the Parliament on PoK. PoK was, is and shall always remain an integral part of India. How is it possible that Baba Amarnath (Lord Shiva's form) is in India and Maa Sharda Shakti is across the Line of Control?" Rajnath Singh said.

He was referring to the Sharda Peeth, which has the ruins of a temple to the Hindu goddess Saraswati, also known as Sharda.

This is Defence Minister's second visit to Jammu in a little over a month. He visited the region on June 17 on the occasion of the 200th year of coronation of Maharaja Gulab Singh.

Paying tributes to the Kargil martyrs, the defence minister said the country cannot forget their supreme sacrifice to safeguard the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"It is the duty of the society and the people to give their utmost respect to the martyrs and their families," he said.

"Whatever support you can offer, do it for their families. It is the responsibility of each citizen," he added.

He was speaking during a programme organised by the Jammu Kashmir People's Forum at Gulshan Ground near Jammu University here to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Indian Armed Forces.

(With PTI inputs)