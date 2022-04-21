India will descend into anarchy if Hindutva juggernaut is not stopped dead in its tracks

The victims in all these places were mainly poor Muslims whose houses and shops were looted or destroyed. In all the BJP-ruled states, the police, which did not intervene to stop such attacks, later arrested the Muslims who were victims and those who tried to resist the attackers.

Another round of attacks on Muslims occurred in four states a week later, when Hanuman Jayanti processions were taken out on April 16. The same pattern of incidents occurred in Holagunda village in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, Bhagwanpur in Roorkee in Uttarakhand and Jahangirpuri in Delhi.

That these incidents happened with State patronage became evident when dozens of shops and houses belonging to Muslims in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh were bulldozed directly on the orders of the state home minister.

The notorious bulldozer policy of the Adityanath government is now being brought into play in other BJP-ruled states. A bulldozer was stationed in Bhagwanpur in Uttarakhand and a threat was issued that the houses of those Muslims who were wanted by the police would be demolished if they did not surrender.

Again, bulldozers were sent into Jahangirpuri in Delhi, where the police is under the Central government. In spite of the Supreme Court ordering that status quo be maintained, the demolition of shops and houses continued for two hours.

What these countrywide incidents in the past three weeks signify must be properly understood. These are not sporadic communal riots or conventional clashes which occur when some religious activities or groups collide. This is a pre-planned move to take the anti-Muslim campaign to a new level. There is every danger of local level pogroms being launched.

Having spawned a huge army of unemployed youth and with economic distress affecting large sections of society, the hordes mobilised by the Hindutva outfits are being unleashed for divisive and nihilistic purposes.