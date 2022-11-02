India witnessed extreme weather in 88% of days in the first 9 months of 2022: CSE

India experienced extreme weather events on 241 of the 273 days during the first nine months of 2022 - a little over 88% of the days from January 1 to September 30, says a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) released on Tuesday. Ahead of the United Nations climate summit, this report highlights the climate vulnerabilities of India.

From heat and cold waves, cyclones, and lightning to heavy rain, floods, and landslides, the disasters in the past nine months have claimed 2,755 lives, affected 1.8 million hectares (ha) of crop area, destroyed over 416,667 houses and killed close to 70,000 livestock. “This estimation of loss and damage is probably an underestimate as data for each event is not collated, nor are the losses of public property or crop loss calculated,” read the report.

The data in the report has been sourced on extreme events from two key government sources including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Disaster Management Division (DMD) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs while including scanned media reports tracking events, particularly in the pre-monsoon period when official data is inadequate.