Indian diplomacy felled by 'hubris': Strong action taken 'too little, too late'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party government had changed the world’s perspective towards India. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, hailed as the face (and voice) of ‘new’ India, asserted it was “not arrogance but confidence” that India displayed on the world stage. Home Minister Amit Shah boasted that world leaders were now consulting the Indian Prime Minister on critical issues.

The messaging was clear. India was flying high on confidence and never had it enjoyed such global respect as it was being accorded now; that India now exudes strength and confidence. Hubris? There was total and stunned silence when on Sunday, June 5, India began to be rapped on the knuckles by Islamic countries on ‘unacceptable’ comments on the Prophet made 10 days ago on Times Now. Hubris had felled India.

The world’s perspective has undoubtedly changed, but the government appears unable to deal with that changed perspective, choosing one standard response: hit back at anyone remotely critical, whether a prime minister (Singapore) or a pop star or a human rights organisation or even a Parliament of another sovereign country, as “ill informed” and their commentary “misplaced” or “malicious” or “unnecessary interference” in the manner of the neighbourhood grouch.

It took a tiny Qatar (Indians constituting 25% of its population and its per capita GDP 25 times higher) for India to get a reality check. Doha summoned Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal in the middle of a high-level state visit, chided him for a BJP spokesperson’s disgraceful comments and cancelled an official dinner for visiting Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, sending the top Indian leadership to suddenly discover the virtues of the Indian Constitution and India’s secular credentials!

The BJP or the government did not find the bigoted comments of its ‘fringe’ spokespersons worthy of action for over a week, until Qatar told New Delhi that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment would “create a cycle of violence and hate” and alienate the world’s two billion Muslims. For good measure, it demanded an apology from the Indian Governmment. Since then, almost the entire Islamic world; 16 nations, including Indonesia, and entities like the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with 57 member states, have joined in the cascading protests. Even the UN Secretary General has made statements about the need for religious tolerance.

The Narendra Modi government, which followed the Manmohan Singh government’s overtures towards West Asia and invested considerable effort into building those linkages, was buoyed into a sense of unassailable security and self-importance when provocative Hindutva that it indulged did not meet with any real criticism from the Islamic world.

The shock from the protests was, therefore, such that even when images of Modi appeared on dustbins in Kuwait, and reports surfaced of Indian products being removed from stores there, Jaishankar was suddenly conspicuous by his silence. A stunned MEA scrambled to contain the damage and separate the government’s views from those of the party.