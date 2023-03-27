Indian e-grocery market to witness growth in tier 2, beyond in 2023

Consumer preferences driven by multiple factors such as convenience and habit leave much room for unlocking value in the e-grocery space, according to the report.



"Players in the eGrocery space need to work on key principles to unlock values, such as a creative last-mile model, optimised warehousing and supply chain, targeted range construction and merchandising, optimised price positioning, and test and learn approach," it elaborated.



As quick grocery delivery under the 10-15 minutes time period becomes the new growth arena globally, India's quick commerce market is all set to witness 15 times growth by 2025, reaching a market size of nearly $5.5 billion.