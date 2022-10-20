India

Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of a fresh wave of hostilities

Visuals from the Ukraine-Russia War
NH Web Desk

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has asked Indian nationals to leave the country at the earliest in view of a fresh wave of hostilities.

In an advisory, the mission also called upon Indian nationals not to travel to the Eastern European country.

"In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine," the embassy said.

"The Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," it added.


There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks ago.

The advisory came as Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law on Wednesday in four Ukrainian regions he says Russia has annexed, while some residents of the occupied city of Kherson left by boat following warnings of a looming assault.

The images of people fleeing Kherson were broadcast by Russian state TV which portrayed the exodus - from the right to left bank of the River Dnipro - as an attempt to clear the city of civilians before it became a combat zone.

Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast.

