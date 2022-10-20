Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible

There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks ago.

The advisory came as Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law on Wednesday in four Ukrainian regions he says Russia has annexed, while some residents of the occupied city of Kherson left by boat following warnings of a looming assault.

The images of people fleeing Kherson were broadcast by Russian state TV which portrayed the exodus - from the right to left bank of the River Dnipro - as an attempt to clear the city of civilians before it became a combat zone.



Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast.