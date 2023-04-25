Indian envoy to China, Rawat presents credentials to President Xi Jinping

Indian Ambassador to Beijing Pradeep Kumar Rawat presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the official media reported.

President Xi received the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China, including Rawat, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The US envoy to China, Robert Nicholas Burns was also among the ambassadors who presented credentials to Xi, also General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China.

Rawat succeeded Vikram Misri as India’s envoy to Beijing in March 2022.

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1990 batch, Rawat was previously India's ambassador to the Netherlands.

Rawat's appointment came in the midst of the lingering eastern Ladakh border standoff.

The two countries held 18 rounds of military-level talks to resolve the issue.

Earlier in his diplomatic career, Rawat served in Hong Kong and Beijing. Rawat served as the ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017-December 2020.

He speaks fluent Mandarin.