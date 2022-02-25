Indian foreign policy establishment reacting increasingly like China to criticism

Whatever the government may say about Chinese aggression and incursions into Indian territory and no matter how many Chinese apps it bans, the Narendra Modi-led BJP government has apparently decided to adopt the Chinese model to stave off all criticism and project its ‘power.’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said at a recent poll rally that the BJP government has changed the world’s perception of India; the world, he said, now views India as a powerful country. The Bhakts believe the Russian and American Presidents do not take any important decision without consulting the Indian Prime Minister. Indian TV channel Zee News actually discussed whether US and Russia would go by Modi’s advice to defuse the Ukrainian crisis.

The world’s perception of India has changed, but the Indian government appears unable to deal with that changed perspective. Like Beijing, New Delhi has adopted one standard response: hit back at anyone remotely critical, whether another country’s parliament, or a prime minister or a pop star, or human rights advocates-- just call them “anti-Indian”, their commentary “misplaced”, “malicious,” or “unnecessary interference”, much like China disses comments about Xinjiang and visits to Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs, diplomats joke, has transformed into the verbal equivalent of a missile defence system, staving off increasing attacks. This is apparently now a well-planned strategy to show off India’s muscular heft. It is important to adopt a “muscular” approach to tackling criticism as the best way to project Indian power.

It came as no surprise therefore that the MEA has actually prepared a presentation to impress upon the rest of the world the uniqueness of India’s democratic model, distinct from western, anglicised perceptions of parliamentary democracy, or democracy with Indian characteristics, as it were.

This was readied soon after the US-based Freedom House and Sweden-based V-Dem Institute downgraded Indian democracy in March 2021, the latter calling it an “elected autocracy”, prompting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to hit back saying, “India is not looking for their approval, and India is not willing to play the game they want to play.”