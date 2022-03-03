Indian embassy’s failure to issue proper advisories sealed fate of thousands of students stranded in Ukraine

On March 1, after Russia began a severe assault on Kharkiv in Ukraine, all hell broke loose in India. Thousands of Indian students were still stuck in their campuses, unable to travel to the borders. Last minute appeals and emotional messages were circulated by the stranded students.

When this reporter spoke with some parents and spouses, they were worried for the safety of their children and relatives. All students were ordered to head to the nearest railway stations, where more drama was in store. Thousands of students of all nationalities were jostling to get in. Female students from India were being allowed to board even as males were told to stay put.

The students’ confusion and disappointment was shared on various social media groups like TeamSOSIndia on Telegram, WhatsApp on so on. Buses, trains were crowded and foreign students were not being given priority. Many Indians had left on foot, some were stuck in the bunkers and many others simply stranded. 1200 students left on foot from Kharkiv and many more later, after one Indian student was shot in Kharkiv on March 1.

Another student died on March 2.

It was only on Thursday evening that the Indian Prime Minister finally intervened and asked for some time for evacuation of Indian students that the Russian authorities gave them time to leave Kharkiv by 18:00 hours (Ukraine time).

The Indian embassy had asked Indian students to leave Ukraine only on February 22, by which time the flight fares went beyond Rs 1 lakh.

A second advisory was issued by the Indian embassy on March 2, asking Indian students in Kharkiv to leave by any means of transport or on foot to Pisochyn which is 11 kilometres away or Babai 12 kilometres away. A three-hour safe passage offer was made by Russia for Indian students to let them reach the borders.

At the last minute, students were trying to connect with siblings and friends who they could not communicate with. Panicky messages of lost members were being circulated on all groups.

Just looking at the advisories tells any person with basic education that the typical bureaucratic language fails to give a clear indication of escalation of violence. Instead, the Indian government put the onus on the students to leave Ukraine and that too after innumerable unanswered calls and email messages by families of stranded students.

Compare this attitude to that of the American government which on January 23 elevated Travel Advisory to Level Four – Do Not Travel – due to the increased threat of Russian military action.

“We authorise the departure of US government employees and order the departure of all family members of US government employees at our

embassy in Kyiv. Our recommendation to US citizens currently in Ukraine is that they should consider departing now using commercial or privately available transportation options. To be clear, President Biden has said military action by Russia could come at any time. The United States will not be in a position to evacuate US citizens in such a contingency. SS citizens currently present in Ukraine should plan accordingly…” it said.