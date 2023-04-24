Indian man arrested for urinating on co-passenger during New York-Delhi flight

An Indian man travelling from New York to Delhi in an American Airlines flight has been apprehended at the airport in New Delhi for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger, official sources said Monday.

The accused Indian passenger was stated by the airlines staff to be under the influence of liquor and he urinated on his co-passenger during an argument, they said.

The incident took place on board American Airlines flight AA 292 and the alleged "unruly" passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after the plane landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 9 PM on Sunday.