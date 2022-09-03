Indian man racially abused in Poland, called parasite' and told go back to your country'

"I am from America. And in America...there's too many of you guys here. So why are you in Poland? Why are you here? Do you think you can just invade Poland? Why don't you return to your own country?" says the man behind the camera.



"Why are your people invading our homelands? You have India! Why are you coming to the white man's land to take off from our hard work? Why don't you build your own country? Why are you being a parasite? You are genociding our race. You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don't want you in Europe. Poland for Polish only. You are not Polish" he adds.