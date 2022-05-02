Indian Muslims between the devil and the deep sea

‘No animal shall kill any other animal’ was the original commandment that was changed to ‘No animal shall kill any other animal without cause’ once the pigs took over control in the Animal Farm, the allegory written by George Orwell. The Pigs also altered other commandments to suit their needs.

If Indian Muslims are increasingly being reminded of the allegory, they can scarcely be blamed. The relentless discrimination by the state and the society at large and subjected to vitriolic hatred, Muslims in India are being driven to weigh their options.

The glee with which mobs are enabled to abuse and assault Muslims on the street, insult and humiliate them without any provocation is staggering. A large section of civil society and the mainstream media see nothing wrong and even justify what is happening. The state meanwhile has gone about enacting laws targeting Muslims in violation of the commandments in the Constitution.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has explained it as ‘deepening of democracy’ and claimed that Indian democracy is today stronger than ever because the people who matter, people who may not be educated or speak in English and people who do not live in cities, have taken over the reins. While history will judge him, Indian Muslims are arguably going through the most turbulent time since Independence, possibly the toughest.

Omar Abdullah, External Affairs Minister in the NDA Government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, lamented this week that if Kashmiri Muslims had been told in 1947 that India would favour one religion over others, Kashmiri Muslims might have decided against joining the Indian Union.

While Kashmiri Muslims have complained of injustice and persecution by the state for several decades, several commentators have wryly commented that under Narendra Modi, the rest of the country has been turned into Kashmir.