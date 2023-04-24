Indian not allowed to bring pregnant Sudanese wife home, cries for help

An Indian national in crisis-torn Sudan has been left in a spot after the Indian mission in Khartoum approved his evacuation request but left behind his pregnant wife who is a Sudanese national.

Boby Sebastian from Kottayam, Kerala, has been working in Khartoum for the past three years, and is married to Sudanese national Hala Muawia Mohamed Abuzaid.

"Due to current unrest in the country and deadly situation we registered evacuation request to (the) Indian Embassy in Khartoum," Sebastian wrote in a message posted by author and migrant rights activist Rejimon Kuttappan on his social media.

"The evacuation request was successful for me but unfortunately, my wife was not listed on the selected names because she is not an Indian national...I feel it is very unsafe and dangerous to leave her here (Sudan), and also she is conceiving," the message read.

Sebastian's Sudanese wife does not have a valid Indian visa or an OCI card at the moment.

According to Kuttappan, the couple has marriage documents, and the wife has also visited Kerala in the past.

Sebastian has requested the relevant Indian authorities to intervene, saying that there isn't "enough time to obtain a valid Indian visa" for his wife.