Indian Oil Corporation Limited signs deal to import crude oil from Russia

The United States said India importing crude oil from Russia wouldn't amount to a violation of sanctions but it would imply supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had said earlier in the week, "I don't believe this would be violating that (sanctions)."

"But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact," Psaki had added.