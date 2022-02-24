Indian researchers use orange peels to develop biofuel precursors

A group of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi have used hydrochar derived from orange peels as a catalyst to convert biomass-derived chemicals into biofuel precursors. The research will help develop biomass-based fuel to overcome the socio-political instabilities associated with dwindling petroleum reserves.

The method developed by researchers at IIT Mandi will help the country in producing clean green power from biomass and will hasten India’s journey towards sustainable fuel development getting free from the stronghold of fossil fuels.

Findings of the research published in the journal ‘Green Chemistry’ recently indicates that the use of catalysts for the conversion is particularly useful because such processes can be carried out with minimal energy input and the type of product obtained from the biomass can be controlled through the right choice of catalysts and reaction conditions.

Biomass-derived products from naturally occurring materials are currently the fourth most significant energy source that can meet the energy demand after coal, oil, and natural gas, in the country. Lignocellulosic biomass obtained from forestry and agricultural waste, for example, can potentially be converted to a variety of useful chemicals by various methods.