Indian students in Ukraine: Questions over India’s medical education

The medical universities in Ukraine charge a low fee of Rs 20 lakh- Rs 25 lakh for MBBS course as against Rs one crore charged by private medical colleges in India, according to Prajjal Tiwari, a student from Madhya Pradesh who is currently studying medicine in Ternopil National Medical University in Ukraine.

Low MBBS fees attract Indian students to Ukraine. According to a website, ‘Study In Ukraine', a large number of students come to Ukraine because it is cheaper to pursue medical education there. It also said that the degrees earned in Ukraine are recognized across the world, including by World health Organization (WHO), European Council and other global bodies.

Other popular foreign destinations for Indian students to study medicine are China, Philippines and Bangladesh.

Speaking after inaugurating the webinar on Union Budget announcements on the health sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on February 26 that Indian students have been going to “small countries for study, especially in medical education”, while making no direct mention of the situation of Indian students in Ukraine.

“Our children today are going to small countries for study, especially in medical education. Language is a problem there. They are still going…Can our private sector not enter this field in a big way? Can our state governments not frame good policies for land allotment regarding this,” he asked.

The doctor patient ratio of 1:1655 in India as against WHO norm of 1:1000 clearly shows the deficit of MBBS seats. While the government is working towards reaching the required ratio, there is a need to have a relook at the overall medical education in India.