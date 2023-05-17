Indian temporary workers, students to be hit as Aus set to scrap Covid visa: Report

The Covid work visa was initially introduced to provide relief for foreign students in Australia who were unable to leave the country during Covid-related border closures.



It allowed students to live in the country for an additional 12 months if their visas expired.In March 2022, the DHA announced that the Covid work visa would be extended as part of the government's efforts to revive the Australian economy hit by the pandemic.



To address the persistent shortage of labour, DHA implemented a more flexible policy regarding visa condition 8107, which relates to work limitations for Subclass 408 visa holders.



"There are a range of permanent or temporary visas that pandemic event visa holders may be eligible to apply for to remain in Australia," the DHA told SBS.