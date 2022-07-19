Indian Youth Congress protests against inflation; activists detained by Delhi Police
The Indian Youth Congress on Tuesday held a protest in Delhi over rising prices and unemployment.
Nivedita Singh, IYC member, told NH, "We're protesting against the price hike in cylinder, petrol, diesel and everything else."
She said, "Our main issue for this protest is price rise in food items, ration, cylinder, petrol, etc because these are the basic necessities of every single person."
Singh added, "When their Ujjwala Yojana has also failed, the price hike in cylinders hits people more. And if farmers have to spend more on petrol and diesel, the prices for everything will increase even more. "
On the police presence at the protest, Singh said, "There is more police than protestors here, which shows they're scared of us and they want to scare us as well. But we'll not stop and we'll not be scared. This government is blind and deaf, no matter how much we protest, it doesn't affect them at all. The media also doesn't show our truth. But it doesn't mean we'll give up and sit quiet. Even Gandhiji fought against the British, and we are following his ideals. We will win some day, and this government will wake up."
Another IYC member, Kumar Rohit too echoed the same sentiment. He told NH, "The speed at which unemployment and prices are rising, and people's income is decreasing is a matter of concern."
He added, "In the last few days, there has been a direct attack on our chulha (stove) and our stomach. They've imposed GST on doodh, dahi, roti. How will the poor survive? We're trying to remind Feku ji of the promises he made when he was elected, because he's broken every word of his."
Delhi Police also detained protestors who kept raising slogans like "Jab jab Modi darta hai, police ko aage karta hai". The other slogans raised targeted inflation and what the IYC members called "kamar tod mehengai".