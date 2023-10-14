Indian Youth Prisoners win Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners Gold

Young Indians whether they are free birds or jail birds are a force to reckon with globally.

A team of young Indian prisoners -- India 2 -- won the gold defeating the defending champions Serbia in the youth category at the third Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners.

The bronze medal went to team Ecuador which defeated India 1 team.

The winner in the men's section will be determined on October 16.

Here, too, India has a chance to win a medal -- the bronze -- if the Indian team defeats the El Salvador 1 team.

The event organised by the International Chess Federation or FIDE and the Cook County (Chicago, IL, USA) Sheriff's Office.