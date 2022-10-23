Indians look for Rishi Sunak’s ‘caste’ while Tories question if he is British enough

Desperate to avoid a fresh election, the Conservative Party in UK is scrambling to find a successor to Liz Truss, who resigned as Prime Minister after barely 45 days in office. Tory MPs who want to be her successor need to declare the intention with a minimum of 100 MPs backing him or her. The deadline to do so ends on Monday at 2 pm GMT (around 7 pm IST).

If nobody steps up, the country will be heading to a fresh election. But if only one MP manages to get endorsements from 100 or more MPs, he or she will become the next PM. If there are more than one MP with endorsements of a minimum of 100 MPs (Tories have 357 MPs), the MPs will first vote before party members are called in to vote online.

BBC reported that as many as 128 Tory MPs had openly backed Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, who lost out earlier to Liz Truss. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the report added, had the public support of 53 MPs. Neither of them, however, has declared the intention to be the successor of Liz Truss.