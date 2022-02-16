India’s biggest Bank Fraud: DRTA authorised banks to recover Rs 13,975 cr from ABG Shipyard in 2018

Pointing out towards the alleged connivance of BJP led governments at Gujarat and Delhi in India’s biggest bank scam of worth Rs 23,0000 crores; Gujarat based media claimed that the BJP government both in the state and Centre did not act in time, despite several alarms and complaints lodged by lenders against the ABG Shipyard.

In a sensational revelation, Gujarat based media claimed that the Debt Recovery Tribunal Ahmedabad (DRTA) four years ago in 2018 had autorised banks to recover Rs 19, 13,975 crores from the ABG Shipyard but banks did not take any action for some inexplicable reasons.

At that time, the amount was Rs 19,13,975 crores. Had this been recovered, the loss to a consortium of banks would not have reached to Rs 23,000 crores, said the reports.