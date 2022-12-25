India's coal dependency to stay; geopolitical brakes on shift to renewables

However, industry watchers are of the view that India is a long way away from significantly reducing its coal dependency.



With the geopolitical situation being highly fluid owing to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the supply chains are under pressure and plans by countries like India and many other nations to shift towards renewable energy, have suffered a setback.



In such a scenario, coal dependency is going to rise in the coming years. Even finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently said that India will have to move towards coal for the time being. This signifies that coal is going to be the main energy driver under the current scheme of things, and India's road to achieve net zero emission is likely face some bumps for now.