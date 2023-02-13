"India's democracy is in danger," says JNU professor at Utkal University; ABVP activists assault him

JNU professor Surajit Majumdar was allegedly attacked by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists at Utkal University in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

According to media reports, a scuffle ensued after some students, allegedly from ABVP, disapproved professor Majumdar's speech on the Constitution and attacked a section of the audience.



Officials at the university said some members of the audience, mostly students, openly objected to Majumdar's speech, which led to a verbal duel between them and the convener of Citizen Forum, Pradeepta Nayak.

"The disturbance started when JNU professor Surajit Majumdar was delivering his speech. He wasn't speaking against anyone, not even against the government. But some students created a ruckus," said Nayak.

Both sides lodged separate complaints at Shaheed Nagar Police Station, said police, adding that "two complaints have been made and the matter was being looked into."



Besides hurling abuses, the ABVP activists also allegedly assaulted professor Majumdar. ABVP however, claimed that Majumdar in his speech, allegedly said "upper castes are ruling the nation and we should oppose them" which the group took offence to.