"India's democracy is in danger," says JNU professor at Utkal University; ABVP activists assault him
According to the officials at the university, some members of the audience, mostly students, openly objected to Majumdar's speech
JNU professor Surajit Majumdar was allegedly attacked by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists at Utkal University in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
According to media reports, a scuffle ensued after some students, allegedly from ABVP, disapproved professor Majumdar's speech on the Constitution and attacked a section of the audience.
Officials at the university said some members of the audience, mostly students, openly objected to Majumdar's speech, which led to a verbal duel between them and the convener of Citizen Forum, Pradeepta Nayak.
"The disturbance started when JNU professor Surajit Majumdar was delivering his speech. He wasn't speaking against anyone, not even against the government. But some students created a ruckus," said Nayak.
Both sides lodged separate complaints at Shaheed Nagar Police Station, said police, adding that "two complaints have been made and the matter was being looked into."
Besides hurling abuses, the ABVP activists also allegedly assaulted professor Majumdar. ABVP however, claimed that Majumdar in his speech, allegedly said "upper castes are ruling the nation and we should oppose them" which the group took offence to.
Manas Sahu, an alumnus of Utkal University said, “We went to the seminar to participate. During his speech, Surajit Majumdar told that India's democracy is in danger. Upper castes are ruling the nation and we should oppose them and so on. Hearing this, we opposed him. In turn, they attacked us. Later, we stopped the programme on the ground that at a University like Utkal University, none can deliver anti-national statements.”
Contrary to what ABVP claimed, Surajit Mazumdar told The Telegraph, “When I started delivering the speech and I talked about the directive principles, the fundamentals and the objectives of the Constitution and about B.R. Ambedkar, a few people shouted and hurled abuses at me. I don’t know who these elements are. Although they did not physically attack me, they attacked the organisers. They heckled me.”
Citizen Forum had organised the symposium on ‘Indian Constitution and Education’ at the PG Council hall of Utkal University.
Convenor Pradipta Nayak identified the attackers as “groups of non-students” led by Sangh supporters. “They beat us severely. I was injured. Another lecturer, Surendra Kumar Jena, was injured. We have lodged an FIR,” he said
