India’s economic superpower status means nothing to the toiling masses 

Where is the wealth actually being created and accumulated, and at whose cost? This is a most pertinent question that should be answered first to get a clear idea about the Modi government’s policy implications on favourite persons, the general rich, and the common people.

The national account may show all the wealth that may even increase the per capita income, but in reality, will conceal the declining income of the common people.

“India is quietly laying claim to economic superpower status,” read the title of an article published in The Guardian, with the subtitle, “India recently overtook UK as the world’s fifth biggest economy – and it could be third by 2030. The nation of 1.4 billion people is on track to move into third place behind the US and China by 2030, according to economists.”

This article gave an idea about where the wealth of the nation is being created and accumulated. “The staggering wealth accumulated in recent years by Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani has been less well publicized,” the article read. Adani, in particular has come to represent India’s growing economic strength, becoming Asia’s richest person in February, and now ranked third in the world with a fortune of $143 billion.

Both Ambani and Adani are from Gujarat, as is PM Modi. These widespread industrial interests represent the India’s economic growth story. Both are said to be close to Modi, and Modi’s market reforms, including cutting corporate tax from 35 per cent to 25 per cent, helped them considerably.

“Adani is close to Modi who has been known to use the tycoon’s private jet for campaign trips,” the article published in The Guardian read.

It is, therefore, clear that the kind of economic growth India is pursuing has little to do with common people because it is jobless growth. It means that the economic growth is being pursued at the cost of the common people who are going jobless, and poverty and destitution is spreading fast due to the lack of social security coverage and restricted access to essential financial and health facilities to the public in general.

That is why the figures of growth recently released by the Modi government is received well by the people who are concerned only with wealth creation and accumulation, while being criticized by those who emphasize that such a growth has no meaning without human development and the well-being of the common people.