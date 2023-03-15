India’s exports decline by 8.8 per cent in February 2023

India's exports of products decreased 8.8 per cent to $33.88 billion in February, while imports decreased 8.2 per cent to $51.31 billion, data available from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

This is the second time in three months that exports of goods have decreased, but the decline in February was more severe than the 3 per cent decline observed in December 2022.

The January projection of a 6.6% decline in exports to $32.91 billion has been revised upward to $35.76 billion, representing a 1.5% increase from January 2022 levels.

Import figures for January have been revised up from $50.66 billion to $52.33 billion, a decrease of 0.45% from the same month last year. The merchandise trade deficit for February is $17.43 billion, an increase from January's deficit of $16.5 billion. decline in exports to $32.91 billion has been revised upward to $35.76 billion, representing a 1.5 per cent increase from January 2022 levels.

Import figures for January have been revised up from $50.66 billion to $52.33 billion, a decrease of 0.45 per cent from the same month last year. The merchandise trade deficit for February is $17.43 billion, an increase from January's deficit of $16.5 billion.