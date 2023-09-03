India's Moon Mission: Way to the south pole landing

Chinese master Laozi is credited with the saying: “a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”. Chandrayaan-3’s journey ended on 23 August 2023 at 6:04 pm when its lander touched down on the lunar surface about 600 miles off the moon’s South Pole and unfurled the tricolour. For us Indians on earth, it was a moment of pure joy.

Let’s flashback to how the lunar journey began in India. The United Nations wanted to support the setting up of a rocket launching station. There were three contenders—India, Pakistan and Ceylon (as Sri Lanka was then known). The station had to be in an area where the magnetic needle, when freely suspended, remained horizontal.

There was one problem. The areas identified as suitable in all three countries were densely populated. Thousands of people would have to be evicted and their houses or dwelling units destroyed. It would have been a huge human rights violation. The UN did not want its image to be sullied in this manner.

Neither Pakistan nor Ceylon had a magic wand to clear areas of human habitation in their respective countries. That was when Prime Minister Nehru contacted the Kerala government to explore the possibility of setting up in a place called Thumba.

A short drive from the state capital Trivandrum, as Thiruvananthapuram was then called, it was home to a community of fisherfolk. Nehru convinced chief minister R. Shankar about the significance of the proposed Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS) and how it would one day transform India’s image as a land of snake-charmers and rope-tricksters to a nation with the largest pool of scientists.