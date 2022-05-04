India’s plummeting rank in World Press Freedom Index inevitable fallout of an authoritarian regime at helm

Though media always works in particular social, political, and economic conditions, the Indian press used to be seen as fairly progressive. “But things changed radically in mid-2010s, when Narendra Modi became prime minister” in 2014, the WPFI has specifically mentioned.

Modi government has always tried to defend its position, and when the WPFI 2000 came, which ranked India at 142nd rank among 180 countries in the world, NITI Aayog came out defending the Modi regime and criticized the WPFI and tried to prove that it was not reliable.

It should be noted that Modi created the NITI Aayog as a think tank after dismantling the erstwhile Yojana Aayog which was created after India became independent, on the idea of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. But Modi mistook it for a Congress brainchild.

Modi has always batted for an “India Free of Congress”, and therefore dismantling of Yojana Aayog had a bias, not any merit.

Even NITI Aayog tried to project that Modi regime was not at fault since the WPFI report of 2002 had put India at 80th rank, which fell to 122 in 2010, and 131 in 2012. NITI Aayog was just flogging a dead horse as Modi does for all his own faults.

Such a defence becomes meaningless when we see the ground reality. If we see at the entire media landscape of the country, it is clear that there is concentration of media ownership with only a handful of sprawling media companies at the national level. Four dailies share three quarters of the readership in Hindi, the leading language of the country. The concentration is even more marked at regional level.

The government-run AIR owns all news radio station, and TV space is captured by a few networks in terms of viewership.