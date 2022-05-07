India's Sahara Hangma Subba finishes at 7 in top 10 'Teen Universe' at Nicaragua

Contestants across 32 countries participated in the international beauty pageant. Miss Sahara successfully made it into Top-16 and then in Top-10 leaving 25 countries behind. Till the last round Sahara Hangma Subba was the audience’s favourite contestant and the highest voted contestant with 10.2k likes in her post within 24 hours. Miss USA won the title of Teen Universe 2022, where Mexico stood 1st Runner Up & Nicaragua the 2nd Runner Up.