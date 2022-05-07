India's Sahara Hangma Subba finishes at 7 in top 10 'Teen Universe' at Nicaragua
She became the first ever teen from Northeast India to represent India in the Teen Universe pageant was held from April 29 to May 5 at Nicaragua
Sixteen years old Indian girl Sahara Hangma Subba made it to the top 7 in top-10 in ' Teen Universe 2022 ' contest held at Nicargua, Central America. She became the first ever teen from Northeast India to represent India in the Teen Universe pageant was held from April 29 to May 5 at Nicaragua.
Contestants across 32 countries participated in the international beauty pageant. Miss Sahara successfully made it into Top-16 and then in Top-10 leaving 25 countries behind. Till the last round Sahara Hangma Subba was the audience’s favourite contestant and the highest voted contestant with 10.2k likes in her post within 24 hours. Miss USA won the title of Teen Universe 2022, where Mexico stood 1st Runner Up & Nicaragua the 2nd Runner Up.
Sahara Hangma is also the reigning Teen India 2022 Winner (National Pageant) & Teen India Sikkim 2022 studying at Government Sr. Sec. School, Soreng, West Sikkim.
At the finale the National Director of India Jasmeet Kaur also got promoted to Asian Director of Teen Universe. Director Jasmeet also thanked Alexander Montiel, International Director of Teen Universe.
