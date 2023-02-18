“Indira Gandhi faced this situation...take a new symbol, people would accept”: Sharad Pawar tells Uddhav

The chief architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder, Sharad Pawar said that the loss of the “bow and arrow” symbol of his ally Uddhav Thackeray would not have any major impact. He suggested Uddhav Thackeray to take a new symbol.

Saying that “people would accept new symbol” Pawar added, “It’s the decision of the Election Commission. Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it and take a new symbol. It (the loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any major impact as people will accept (the new symbol). It just would remain in the discussion for the next 15-30 days, that’s it.”

Pawar’s remarks came after Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena” and the party symbol “bow and arrow” will be given to the Eknath Shinde faction.