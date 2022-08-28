Indira Mayaram (1935-2022): A daughter-in-law remembers

Three days after I was married, I dressed in a cotton sari. The July weather was hot and humid but it shocked my mother-in-law, universally called Jijji (elder sister). I was supposed to dress like a newly married bride, not like the lecturer I was. As I received a dressing down, I said to myself, ‘Welcome to patriarchy’! And what a matri-patriarch she was in being a major decision maker for my husband and his six sisters as also in her own father’s family after her mother passed away.

My own family background was as different from my husband, Arvind’s as chalk from cheese. With an American mother, minimal traditions were observed in my natal family. At another level, there was a likeness as we both came from families that had been immersed in India’s struggle for freedom.

Being matri-patriarchs was not unusual for women during the freedom struggle. Indira Chaturvedi had seen how her mother, Priyamvada, had held the family together when her husband went repeatedly to jail in the 1940s. My grandmother, Jagrani, likewise assumed this role when my grandfather and two of his brothers were in Guna and Gwalior jails in 1942.

Despite cultural differences, however, Jijji and my mother developed a great fondness for each other. One spoke in Hindi and the other in English but there was a meeting of hearts. After my mother passed on, it was she who would send my father his meals. Being fond of good food, he would complain to her when she returned after a journey, “Indiraji, now that you have returned, the food will improve.” The cook would then be pulled up and some special dishes sent to his penthouse apartment next door!

Over the years I had come to appreciate this very, very special woman. She was generous to a fault not just with the family, but with a huge circle of political workers and her personal staff. None left the house hungry and there was also always a place to stay for anyone who might need it. More important, she intervened on their behalf with the authorities for bank loans to small businesses or whenever anyone was ailing in hospital or had been troubled by the police or local bully.