Inequity towards vulnerable sections growing in India; not a healthy sign for world's largest democracy

Women

The past few years have spelled a lot of disasters for Indian women, and much of the progress achieved in making India a gender-equal society has been hampered by cases like Hathras Gang-Rape and Murder in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi's Nangal minor rape case and many more. The political structure has played an active role in making the country’s public spaces unsafe for women, and leaders across party lines have made unapologetic comments that demean women. In some cases, leaders have also misused state machinery to deny justice to rape survivors and their families.

The Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha under UPA-II, lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014. Despite the BJP’s substantial majority in parliament and three consecutive election manifesto promises to provide 33% reservation for women in parliamentary and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment, the ruling party has made no progress on this crucial legislation. The government has also failed to act on the Law Commission’s recommendation in 2018 that women should be given an equal share of property acquired after marriage, despite the ruling party’s promises to remove gender disparities in property rights, marital rights, and cohabitation rights.

According to the Economic Survey of India (ESI) 2021, females in the productive age (15–59 years) had a labour force participation rate (LFPR) of only 26.5 per cent in 2018–19. According to a study conducted by the United Nations Global Compact, this percentage will be 24.8 per cent in 2020. Women's absence from the labour force impedes their own empowerment as well as the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Women's lives have also been influenced by schemes like Beti Bachao and Beti Padhao.

In a survey conducted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, India emerged as the world’s most dangerous country for women in 2018. An analysis of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) "Crime in India" report for 2019 shows a shocking increase of 31.11% in crimes against women. While the government made tall claims about increasing women's security and said it was a priority for them, India recorded at least 88 rapes every day in 2019, on average, with a total of 32,033 cases. Meanwhile, the conviction rate for crimes against women has been on a steady decline. In 2014, the national average was 21%, which came down to 18.9% in 2016, the lowest in over 14 years. Despite promises to make the National Nutrition Movement a mass movement, the Fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) released in December 2020 revealed that anaemia in women has worsened in the past half-a-decade across most states and union territories. For women aged 15–49 years, 16 states saw an increase in cases of anaemia.