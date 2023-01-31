Inflation may not be as big a problem as it was in 2022, but uncertainties remain high

The Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageshwar on Tuesday said that while the baseline assumption is that inflation should not be as big a problem as it was in 2022, he would concede the uncertainties remain high.

Nageswaran told journalists in New Delhi after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament that inflation is projected to remain "well behaved" in FY2023-24, barring headwinds. According to the CEA's Economic Survey, the RBI's forecast of retail inflation at 6.8 per cent in the current fiscal year is neither too high to dissuade private consumption nor too low to diminish inducement to spend.

Addressing the CEA’s annual press conference Nageswaran today said inflation may not be as big a problem in the next financial year as it was in 2022, even though uncertainties remain. Speaking on the Economic Survey 2022-23, Nageswaran says he expected inflation to remain well-behaved in 2023-24 with upside risks.