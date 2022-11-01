Intent is core for transformation of money into bribe & proceeds of crime under PMLA: SC

During the investigation, it came to light that the sum was allegedly handed over to the officer by one Padmanabhan Kishore, the third accused, whose income tax file was pending with the officer, the probe agency had said.



The high court said it was not tainted money.



Reversing the HC judgement, the CJI, writing the verdict for the bench, said that it is true that so long as the amount is in the hands of a bribe giver, and till it does not get impressed with the requisite intent and is actually handed over as a bribe, it would definitely be untainted money.



"The crucial part, therefore, is the requisite intent to hand over the amount as a bribe and normally such intent must necessarily be antecedent or prior to the moment the amount is handed over.