Interest mounts in INC presidential poll as counting begins at AICC office

Counting of ballots cast in the election for the Congress president began at the AICC headquarters around 10.30 am. All sealed ballot boxes from 68 polling booths across the country had reached the party office by Tuesday evening and were kept in a strong-room.

The polling had taken place on Monday, October 17 and around 9,500 delegates had cast ballots in favour of one of the two candidate of their choice, Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge, in the fray.

Barring the period between 1992 and 1998, when P.V. Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri were at the helm, the party's top post has been occupied by a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family since 1978. Until this week there were five elections (1939, 1950, 1977, 1977 and 2000) held to elect the party president.

While many of the regional parties, including Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi or YSR Congress, are tightly controlled family enterprises, BJP has looked up to its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, to choose its president.